Orlando Airport Is A Hotbed For Dodge Hellcat Theft

Two Dodge Chargers, a Challenger and a Jeep Grand Cherokee packing Hellcat engines were stolen in the space of a few days from Orlando Airport

Airports are some of the most secure places on Earth, but unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean your car is going to be completely safe when parked at the nearby multi-storey. Four owners discovered this recently at Orlando Airport (MCO, for you hashtagAvGeeks) in Florida, and they all had one thing in common - their vehicles were powered by 6.2-litre supercharged Dodge ‘Hellcat’ V8s. In what looks to be a targeted theft, a pair of Dodge Charger Hellcats, a Challenger Hellcat and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk were taken from the airport’s parking facilities in the space of a single day. One was taken from the B-side parking, while the rest were stolen from the A-side building.

Both locations are the most expensive parking options at MCO, and the owners said they stumped up the extra cost in the hope they were getting more secure parking. They were told by police that there was no CCTV footage of their cars being taken, leaving them to wonder if there’s a lack of cameras in there. “We don’t discuss security device locations,” a Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson told News 6. See also: Would You Buy A Car Abandoned At An Airport For Two Years? All cars were, at least, caught on camera when leaving the car park. Broken glass was found on the floor where the vehicles were originally parked.