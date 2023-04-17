One-Of-A-Kind Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost Created To Celebrate The City's Past, Present And Future

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

To commemorate Rolls-Royce’s historic links to Manchester, a one-off Ghost has been created. Pictured outside the Midland Hotel where Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first met on 4th May 1904, the Manchester Ghost is the culmination of two years developing a highly unique tribute to the city. The Manchester Bee is a strong motif throughout and nods to Mancunians’ strong work ethic and the city being a hive of activity. It’s seen on the C pillar and inside embroidered into the front and rear seats. The rear centre also has an embroidered list of landmark locations across the city.

The illuminated dash in front of the passenger has 10,000 dots, showing Manchester from above with the largest dot showing the location of the Midland Hotel. It also references the poem ‘This is the Place’, by Tony Walsh, a tribute written to Manchester. See also: The Only Road-Going TVR Speed 12 Ever Made Is Up For Auction Boris Weletzky, Regional Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, says, “I am proud to unveil the Manchester Ghost, a truly special one-of-one embodiment of artistry and skill, curated in collaboration with our Dealer Partners from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester. As Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first met in Manchester, the city has, and always will have, a potent historical resonance for the marque. Our accomplished artisans, designers and engineers at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex have created a truly remarkable motor car, capturing the city’s history, and the city today, as well as celebrating some of its most remarkable accomplishments. The Manchester Ghost brings together the Home of Rolls-Royce where each motor car is hand built and the city where the original idea for Rolls-Royce was born.”