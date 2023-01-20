Nissan Z Soon Available With Downsized, Two-Part Grille

Remember the alternative grille design for the Z sports car Nissan displayed at the Toyko Auto Salon last year? It wasn’t just for the sake of making a nice show car. The ‘Fairlady Z Customized Proto’ has spawned what the company describes as a “mass market” version for the 2023 running of the event, and now, Japanese Nostalgic Car is reporting that the latter car’s body kit has been given the go-ahead for production.

The catch is this is just for the Japanese market, where it’ll be a dealer-fitted option from mid-2023. There is still a chance the design might make it to the USA, however, as possibly suggested by a recent batch of spy shots showing a prototype Z with a lot of camouflage at the front. As for us in Europe, we can’t buy the Z in any form - it’s not sold here due to emissions regulations. Boo.