Mitsubishi Has Sunk To Making A Rebadged Renault Crossover

The upcoming version of the Mitsubishi ASX will be a carbon-copy of the Renault Captur, aside from a badge change

Mitsubishi’s golden era, when it made cars like the 3000GT and the legendary Evos, is a very long time ago now. The brand’s decline is undoubtedly sad – especially for UK buyers as it’s gone for good here. And now, Mitsubishi has resorted to building a badge-engineered Renault just to get a car to market – the latest version of its ASX will merely be a renamed version of the Renault Captur. Are we in some kind of car dystopia? Don’t get us wrong, the Renault Captur is a pretty good car if you like that sort of thing. It’s won awards from our sister sites Auto Express, Carbuyer and DrivingElectric. And let’s not forget that the old Mitsubishi ASX was a stinking turd. But we’d at least expect Mitsubishi to do something more radical to hide the Captur underneath.

Nope, instead Mitsubishi has literally just stuck on the Mitsubishi logo front and back, a chrome grille at the front, and the word ‘Mitsubishi’ where ‘Captur’ usually sits. Even the wheels are the same as those on the Captur. Inside’s exactly the same too, besides a badge with three diamonds rather than just one. In Mitsubishi’s official announcement, it states: “the ASX features a flowing silhouette from the front to the rear, and the character line which rises toward the rear combines with the floating roof to give the vehicle a dynamic styling that expresses its agile driving” – this is probably just a cut-and-paste job from the Renault Captur one back in 2019.