Maserati Will Turn The Boxy Shamal Into A Dreamy Restomod

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Maserati, or whoever’s running the social media accounts of its ‘FuoriSerie’ bespoke programme at least, is under no illusions about the shonky build quality of its cars from a few decades ago. “Real talk here: Maseratis from the early 90s had a ‘few’ quality control issues,” an Instagram post candidly states, adding, “We know it, you know it”. Oof. The company isn’t taking a big dump on its patchy heritage for no reason, though. Noting the “allure” of the boxy wonders the company was making back then, FuoriSerie is hoping to re-imagine the Shamal for the future in something called “Project Rekall.”

Effectively an officially-sanctioned restomod, it’s dubbed a “drivable love letter to that specific chunk of Maserati’s past that is so difficult to ignore”. We’re told that: “Sharp edges, box fenders, up-to-date technology and sci-fi taste is what’s on the menu”. Perhaps that’s why there’s a weird reference to the Judge Dredd universe in the most recent Instagram post about the endeavour. What’s particularly interesting is that the public is urged to get involved, to “help us make the hard choices”. So, what would you suggest to Maserati FuoriSerie? Perhaps a lightly tweaked body, some modern touches on the inside and a 4.7-litre N/A V8 from the Gran Turismo under the bonnet? Let us know in the comments.