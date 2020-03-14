or register
Tuning

The Mansory Cabrera Is Here Because Clearly The Aventador SVJ Is Too Reserved

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Mansory has given the wild Aventador SVJ an even more extreme body conversion

Turning 30 usually coincides with swapping your hoodies for sensible brown jumpers, trying (and probably failing) to get on the housing ladder, and making some attempt to stop eating crap food. Mansory, however, has decided in its 30th year of operation, it doesn’t need to grow up at all. It wants to be as bold and brash as ever.

The German company is doing so with this - the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ-based Cabrera. Named after one of the most ferocious Spanish fighting bull breeding lines, the Cabrera goes further than the usual Mansory body kit - it has a completely redesigned carbon fibre body.

The new clothes widen the SVJ by 40mm, with the resulting look intended to be “reminiscent of a fighting bull in attack posture,” Mansory says. Highlights include a gigantic double diffuser, huge rear wing endplates and a ruddy great roof scoop.

It even gets new retro-style headlights which are recessed into the front bodywork. We can’t imagine airflow over them being especially smooth, but who cares - they look great.

Thankfully, Mansory hasn’t sullied the 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12 with any turbochargers. Power has increased slightly to 799bhp (shall we just call it a nice, even 800?), while torque is now at 575lb ft. This trims a couple of tenths from the 0-62mph time, giving a new figure of 2.6 seconds. The top speed is 220mph.

The inside gets an equally thorough makeover, with Mansory pledging to have altered pretty much everything in the cabin. ‘Vento Verde’ accents match elements of the exterior, while the seats are treated to an arrow motif. ‘Forged carbon’ fibre is liberally littered about the space.

Mansory isn’t publishing a price for the Cabrera, but with so much bespoke work going on, each of the three examples is bound to be incredibly expensive.

