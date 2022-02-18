Listen To The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Doing Its Angry Thing For 20 Minutes
This video shows several examples of Lamborghini's track-only monster making incredible noises at Misano
Whether you’re having a bad day and need a pick-me-up or want to turn a good mood into a great one, we have just the thing. It’s a video from YouTube channel 19Bozzy92, run by a chap who seems to spend an awful lot of time at the side of race tracks in Italy, filming cars that make nice noises.
The action in his latest video comes from last year’s Lamborghini World Finals at Misano World Circuit. The Italian manufacturer brought along nine examples of its sensational Essenza SCV12 track car, four of which - including a camouflaged development mule - took to the circuit to put on a damn good show.
What you’re hearing is Lamborghini’s 6.5-litre, naturally-aspirated V12, sounding better than ever thanks to the use of an unrestricted Capristo exhaust. This feeds the rear wheels exclusively via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox from Xtrac.
That engine and transmission combo slots into the base of an Aventador. The SCV12 is very different, however, and not just because of the lack of drive to the front axle. The bodywork is new, featuring a stretched tail with a huge twin-profile wing sitting on top. At 155mph, the aero package generates 1200kg of downforce, which is more than a GT3 car manages.
In other words, this isn’t the kind of thing you just jump in for a track day blast without thinking about it. Lamborghini is running arrive and drive shindigs for the car at FIA Grade 1 tracks (those are the only facilities allowed to hold F1 races) with support from Squadra Corse mechanics and top-notch instructors. On the latter front, Lambo has its factory driver Marco Mepelli and Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro on the books.
