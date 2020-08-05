Lewis Hamilton Hit 143mph While Running On Three Tyres At The British GP

The Mercedes F1 has revealed just how hard Hamilton was pushing after his front left tyre let go

Demonstrating just how dominant Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG F1 team are right now, the British driver still managed to win the British Grand Prix last weekend despite crossing the line on only three intact tyres. He had a lead of more than 30 seconds over second-placed Max Verstappen (admittedly helped by the Red Bull driver’s decision to pit for fresh rubber and go for the race’s fastest lap), which quickly fell to just six after the W11 received a last-lap puncture. For Hamilton, it was a careful balance between keeping the pace up enough to stop Verstappen catching up, and keeping a 1000bhp car with only three functioning wheels on the track. From our TV screens it may have looked painfully slow compared to the normal pace of a modern F1 car, but make no mistake - that Mercedes was still being pushed. Hard.

Valtteri Bottas also suffered a late puncture at the British GP, which dropped the Finn out of the points

Since the race’s dramatic conclusion, Mercedes has revealed that Hamilton still managed to hit an astonishing 230khm (143mph) on the Hangar straight. He didn’t even seem to have any issues hitting all the apices, either. In the end, his lap took 1min 55sec to complete - slow for F1, but still several seconds faster than the quickest time a GT3 car managed at Silverstone during qualifying for last year’s Blancpain GT Series. Hamilton wasn’t the only driver to be hit with tyre issues late on - both his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr suffered punctures during the closing stages of the race.