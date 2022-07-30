Jeep Owner Torches Car Dealership Because He Bought A Lemon 36 Years Ago

Car dealers beware – any dodgy car dealings could come back to haunt you… One disgruntled ex-customer of the O’Daniel Automart in Indiana recently set fire to the car dealership because of a car it sold him 36 years prior.

O’Daniel Automart allegedly sold Dewey Fredrick a Jeep in 1986 which he claims had a faulty engine, and that the dealership ‘refused to make it right’. It’s not the first time Fredrick sought his revenge – during the ‘80s he also tried to glue several of the dealership’s cars’ doors shut.

CCTV footage of 79-year-old Dewey Fredrick shows him pulling up in his pickup to the first dealership’s lot in Fort. Wayne, Indiana. He started the fire by opening the fuel door on a Jeep Compass and sticking a road flare into the opening, before torching another car on a neighbouring dealership’s lot.