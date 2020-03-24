Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Stingray is just the start of the mid-engined C8 Corvette range. In time, there’ll be a flat-plane V8 Z06, a Grand Sport, a mighty ZR1, and…whatever this is. The abundance of extra cabling and the two external kill switches seem to suggest some form of electrification, however, so what we’re looking at might well be a plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Corvette. The presence of emissions testing equipment at the back also suggests this C8 is packing a powertrain awaiting homologation.

It’s widely expected that the ZR1 will use a hybrid powertrain producing as much as 900bhp, but we don’t think this is it. With such a model set to arrive around 2023, it’s still far too early, and in any case, it’s missing the gnarlier aero you’d expect from such a model.

A less powerful model to sit alongside or just above the Stingray seems more likely at this early stage of the C8’s life. As for the internal combustion component of its powertrain, that’s open to speculation. In which we’ll happily indulge - we’re thinking Chevrolet may opt to fit a smaller engine to offset the weight of the battery pack and motor. As a reminder, the Stingray uses a 6.2-litre, naturally-aspirated ‘LT5’ V8 that’s good for 495bhp.