or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 7
News

Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette?

A curious, camouflaged C8 Corvette test mule has been spotted, and it's sprouting all sorts of cables

Remind me later
Chevrolet - Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette? - News

The Stingray is just the start of the mid-engined C8 Corvette range. In time, there’ll be a flat-plane V8 Z06, a Grand Sport, a mighty ZR1, and…whatever this is.

The abundance of extra cabling and the two external kill switches seem to suggest some form of electrification, however, so what we’re looking at might well be a plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Corvette. The presence of emissions testing equipment at the back also suggests this C8 is packing a powertrain awaiting homologation.

Chevrolet - Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette? - News

It’s widely expected that the ZR1 will use a hybrid powertrain producing as much as 900bhp, but we don’t think this is it. With such a model set to arrive around 2023, it’s still far too early, and in any case, it’s missing the gnarlier aero you’d expect from such a model.

Chevrolet - Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette? - News

A less powerful model to sit alongside or just above the Stingray seems more likely at this early stage of the C8’s life. As for the internal combustion component of its powertrain, that’s open to speculation. In which we’ll happily indulge - we’re thinking Chevrolet may opt to fit a smaller engine to offset the weight of the battery pack and motor. As a reminder, the Stingray uses a 6.2-litre, naturally-aspirated ‘LT5’ V8 that’s good for 495bhp.

Chevrolet - Is This A Plug-In Hybrid C8 Chevrolet Corvette? - News

For the sake of weight distribution and packaging, a motor or motors powering the front wheels seems like the most obvious layout. So, what you’re looking at here might well be the first all-wheel drive ‘Vette, as well as the first hybrid.

Is that sacrilege, or are you happy GM’s sports car is moving with the times? Let us know in the comments.

More Chevrolet posts

7 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Live Out Your 911 Safari Dreams With The Ruf Rodeo News Behold The VW Arteon Shooting Brake Without Any Camo News Check Out The Abarth 695 70th Anniversario's Mad Rear Spoiler News This Is A Test Mule For The Hybrid McLaren 570S Successor News Lotus And Volvo Are Set To Share An Engine Supply News Mad Nurburgring-Spec Tesla Model S Will Go Into Production, Musk Says News The New Porsche 911 Turbo S Will Do 0-62mph In 2.7 Seconds News This Nissan GT-R Is A 537bhp Camera Car Of Epic Proportions

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or