Is The Jeep Wrangler Having A BMW Grille Crisis?

Updates for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler are subtle, but its hard to ignore its new nostrils. Admittedly, they’re not as imposing as the enormous BMW grille, but this is where it all starts. Debuted at the New York International Auto Show this is the first look at the future Wrangler line up.

A first for the Wrangler, it gets a new Dana 44 full-float solid rear axle to accommodate larger tyres. The standard 32-inch tyres have been replaced with 33-inch ones and the Rubicon editions get 35-inch all-terrain rubber. Off-roading is still a top priority but there’s a few more creature comforts like touchscreens and electronically adjustable heated seats. So, when you put your back out over bumpy terrain, you can start heat treatment straight away.