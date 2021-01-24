How Paul Walker's Fast & Furious Supra Was Nearly A 3000GT, And Other F&F Car Rejects

The Fast and the Furious is now over 20 years old. And yet, we can’t help but remain intrigued about the two-decade-old film that launched an unlikely multi-billion dollar franchise, particularly when technical advisor Craig Lieberman continues to pump out fascinating videos about the production side of things.

In his latest effort, Lieberman is talking about the cars that could have ended up in the first film. But first, we’re taken through the ground rules for the original shortlist. For instance, the cars had to be available in the US from new and also needed to be left-hand drive, since something RHD might have confused the predominantly non-car savvy audience the film was aimed at. Certain brands were ruled out from the start simply for not being considered cool enough at the time, and supercars were out.

There were practical considerations, too. There would need to be four examples of any car spending a lot of time on screen - the main hero car for all the close-ups, a ‘hero 2’ backup, and a pair of stunt cars. Car availability was key, as was price - the total budget for the cars was just $2 million.