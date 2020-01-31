First Fast And Furious 9 Trailer Drops: John Cena Is Dom's Bro, And An Old Character Is Back

The moment you’ve been waiting for/dreading - depending on your standpoint on the direction the franchise has taken - is here. Yep, it’s Fast and Furious 9 trailer time. And the near-four-minute clip has been dropped with some fanfare - via a concert in Miami, no less.

The ninth instalment in the near-20-year-old ‘saga’ - simply called F9 - sees the familiar bunch of street racers turned heist experts turned quasi-federal agents back on the big screen. We have Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), coming together as a family to…go up against family.

Yep, John Cena - announced as a new cast member last year - plays Dom’s brother. He’s a master thief and assassin. And a handy driver, of course. It’s not entirely clear what the beef between the two is about, but while it’s sorted out, there will be many crashes and explosions.