First Fast And Furious 9 Trailer Drops: John Cena Is Dom's Bro, And An Old Character Is Back
A new trailer gives us our first proper look at the ninth film in the Fast and Furious saga, simply called F9
The moment you’ve been waiting for/dreading - depending on your standpoint on the direction the franchise has taken - is here. Yep, it’s Fast and Furious 9 trailer time. And the near-four-minute clip has been dropped with some fanfare - via a concert in Miami, no less.
The ninth instalment in the near-20-year-old ‘saga’ - simply called F9 - sees the familiar bunch of street racers turned heist experts turned quasi-federal agents back on the big screen. We have Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), coming together as a family to…go up against family.
Yep, John Cena - announced as a new cast member last year - plays Dom’s brother. He’s a master thief and assassin. And a handy driver, of course. It’s not entirely clear what the beef between the two is about, but while it’s sorted out, there will be many crashes and explosions.
Nathalie Emmanuel is back for her third Fast and Furious outing - having joined the cast for F7 - playing hacker Ramsey. Helen Mirren is reprising her role as Magdalene Shaw, first seen in Fate of the Furious, while Charlize Theron is returning as cyberterrorist Cipher.
The big surprise, though? Han Lue (played by Sung Kang) is back, despite being very dead at the end of F7.
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham won’t be joining the far-fetched fun this time around, with the pair instead appearing in spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw last year.
F9 will be released on 22 May 2020 in the USA.
13 comments