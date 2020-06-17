or register
Here's The New Range Rover Fifty Absolutely Dwarfing the Original

Land Rover has revealed an anniversary version of the Range Rover, available in one of the original colours

Party poppers at the ready - the Range Rover is 50 years old. As is the tradition in the motoring world to mark such occasions, there’s a special edition of the modern version of the genre-creating SUV, called the Fifty.

If you want, Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations people will daub your Fifty in Tuscan Blue, a hue from the original car’s colour palette. Inevitably, then, there are a bunch of pictures showing old and new Tuscan Blue Rangies together, and of course, we’re getting distracted by the size difference.

The first Range Rover was available as a two-door vehicle only - the four-door didn't arrive until 1981
Compared to the original, the current, soon-to-be-replaced ‘L405’ Range is half a metre longer and about 200mm wider than the vehicle four generations prior. So, it’s about 11 per cent longer than the original, but thanks to the old one’s simplistic, boxy proportions - particularly in two-door form - the gap between it and curvier current Range Rover seems a whole lot larger.

Only an “extremely limited” number of the Tuscan Blue Fifties will be available, while the remainder will be sold in either Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, or Santorini Black. The Fifty also gets Auric Atlas accents, a pair of 22-inch wheel options unique to the model, and a bunch of ‘Fifty’ badges created by Land Rover design boss Prof Gerry McGovern.

Moving inside, you’ll find yet more use of the Fifty script. It’s on the illuminated treadplates, the headrests and the dashboard. Finally, there’s a numbered plaque on the centre console.

The Fifty is available in both short and long-wheelbase forms with a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid powerplants. Production will be capped to 1970 units, in a nod to the year the Range Rover was first built.

