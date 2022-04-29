or register
We're Living In A Material World And Madonna's Audi A8 Is For Sale

Now you finally can live out your material girl fantasies in style

Madonna fans and diesel V8 enthusiasts, brace yourselves. This Audi A8L 4.2TDi was formerly owned by the Queen of Pop herself, and it can be yours for £24,995.

Madonna purchased the Audi A8L from Audi Bicester in 2005 and it has covered over 81,000 miles during its lifetime. I suppose you could say the high-mileage car isn’t quite like a virgin (sorry), but timeless styling means it’s still in vogue.

Madonna sold the car in 2010 after five years of primarily chauffeur driven ownership. It became a part of the Audi UK Heritage Collection until recently, when KGF Classic Cars acquired the pop-music icon’s former motor.

While the Phantom Black Pearl Effect paint gives the car discreet looks to maintain a low profile, the black Valcona Leather interior has been equipped with all of the add-ons you’d expect in a car formerly owned by a celebrity. The A8L includes an electronically operated sunroof, Bose surround sound system, rear seat entertainment with DVD players and TV reception, double-glazed tinted windows and electric rear window blinds for added rear passenger privacy.

If that isn’t enough to get you excited, the car’s seller, KGF Classic Cars, is also throwing in some Madonna-themed memorabilia to add to the package, including a life-sized cardboard Madonna, Madonna music albums and even some flashy magazines from 2006 featuring the music star.

See also: Tom Hanks Just Sold His Polski Fiat 126p For $83,500

Madonna’s former A8L is powered by a 3.4-litre TDi V8 engine which delivers 321bhp to the quattro all-wheel-drive system through a six-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox. Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, and the former Madonna-mobile can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 6.1 seconds.

The former celebrity-limousine looks to be in great condition given its age, though the seller reports a few scuffs to the car’s bodywork, likely a result of the mobs of paparazzi that swarmed the car during its out-of-the-ordinary celebrity ownership.

To top it all off, the Audi A8L comes with an MOT until April 2023, so the future owner will be able to live out their Madonna fantasies on public roads for at least another year hassle-free.

So, what do you think of the Madonna-mobile? Do you have a friend who idolises Madonna? If so, tag them in the comments!

