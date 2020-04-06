BuyaCar Offers Free Delivery And Warranties To Health Workers
Car Throttle sister brand Buyacar will be helping key workers keep moving during the Covid-19 crisis
Buying a car isn’t all that easy right now. The government’s closure of all non-essential businesses to curtail the spread of Coronavirus means that dealerships across the country have closed their doors.
A fresh set of wheels may be off the agenda for many during these uncertain times, but what if you’re a key worker and need to keep moving? The good news is Car Throttle sister brand Buyacar has pledged to continue delivering cars to key workers such as NHS staff, emergency services personnel and teachers while also waiving the £199 delivery fee.
To give ultimate peace of mind, Buyacar is also including a two-year warranty worth £499, free of charge. Customers can choose from tens of thousands of new, nearly new and used cars. Once a car is settled on, it can be purchased or financed online, then delivered to your door. A ‘contactless handover’ service is available for vulnerable people.
Speaking about the offering, BuyaCar CEO Andy Oldham said:
“Many dealers continue to maintain their behind-the-scenes operations. As long as we are able to maintain reliable supplies of cars from them, help customers to finance them and receive them cleanly and safely, we will do so.
“For the moment, our guiding principle is that essential workers don’t just want a new car; they often need a new car, and our mission is to do whatever we can for those people until the coronavirus crisis is under control.”
