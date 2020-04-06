BuyaCar Offers Free Delivery And Warranties To Health Workers

Buying a car isn’t all that easy right now. The government’s closure of all non-essential businesses to curtail the spread of Coronavirus means that dealerships across the country have closed their doors.

A fresh set of wheels may be off the agenda for many during these uncertain times, but what if you’re a key worker and need to keep moving? The good news is Car Throttle sister brand Buyacar has pledged to continue delivering cars to key workers such as NHS staff, emergency services personnel and teachers while also waiving the £199 delivery fee.