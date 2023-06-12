Finnish Driver Fined €121,000 For Driving 20mph Over Speed Limit

A Finnish businessman was stung with one of the world’s highest speeding fines after being caught driving 30km/h (18.6mph) over the speed limit. In Finland the fine system is calculated based on the severity of the crime and a percentage of the offender’s income. The driver, Anders Wiklöf was handed a €121,000 (around £104,000 or $130,000) fine for driving at 82km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Nya Åland, Wiklöf said, “I really regret the matter. I had just started slowing down, but I guess that didn’t happen fast enough. It’s how it goes.” He’d reportedly just entered a 50km/h speed limit zone from a 70km/h limit and hadn’t slowed down enough before being caught. This was not his first speeding offence though.