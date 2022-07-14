Don’t Fill A Priceless McLaren F1 GTR With Diesel Instead Of Petrol

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We’re all guilty of a blunder from time to time when we’re not concentrating. Maybe you’ve lost your wallet on a night out or forgotten to get milk at the supermarket. Stuff happens. However, you’ve probably never made an error of this scale – and almost certainly not one this expensive. Spare a moment for the guy who committed the unforgivable offence of filling up an ultra-rare, eye-wateringly expensive, Championship-winning McLaren F1 GTR race car with a tank of diesel instead of petrol. This happened a little earlier in the year; hopefully lessons have been learnt since then. The error was made by French oil tycoon-turned-racing driver François Perrodo during a spirited Sunday drive in the No. 61 Lark-McLaren GTR. This very car propelled John Nielsen and David Brabham to a dramatic Championship win in the 1996 GT500 racing series. A car with serious racing history, you may say, and one that at least deserves the correct fuel.

The racer being drained of its diesel...

Perrodo stated in an Instagram post, “after 25 years of dedicated petrolhead life, I did the mother of all f*ck ups! I put diesel in a McLaren F1 GTR… I don’t know what went through my head at that precise moment (actually, probably nothing) but I was so happy and excited I just grabbed the first nozzle available (which incidentally was blue, like 97 ultimate!) and then I started filling the car.” Naturally, if any of us had made the same mistake, the excuses would immediately start rolling out. François is no different, explaining, “Firstly, had it been a modern car, the nozzle would not have fit in the hole but the GTR is a race car with a large aperture! Secondly, had we been in France, the diesel nozzle would have been disgusting and smelly but this was BP Chiswick and it was as clean and dry as a petrol nozzle!”

François's friends applied some much-needed stickers to the McLaren...