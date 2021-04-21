Cheer On This 1 Million Kilometer VW Golf As It Chases Its Top Speed

When we’ve featured autobahn top speed runs before, they’ve involved powerful cars going awfully fast. This video, though, is a little different.

It stars a 1995 MkIII VW Golf with the 1.9-litre ‘1Y’ naturally-aspirated diesel engine, known for being simply and pretty much unburstable. As such, this one has been taken to an incredible 1.1 million kilometres (683,000 miles). A lack of turbocharger means modest power and torque outputs of 64bhp and 92lb ft, making for a 0-62mph time of 17.6 seconds. Wringing out its top speed of 97mph, then, takes some time.

This makes the Golf’s quest for Vmax glory all the more satisfying. It’s oddly relaxing rather than agonising to see the speeds rise gradually, with the car taking around two minutes to go from about 50kmh as it joins the autobahn to 160.