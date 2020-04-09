Check Out The Centre-Exit Exhaust On The Next Porsche Cayenne GTS

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

V8 power is coming back to the Porsche Cayenne GTS. While the last one had a 3.6-litre V6, the latest-gen GTS will follow the Panamera GTS in adopting a detuned 4.0-litre V8 ‘Turbo’ lump. But that’s not the only thing on the agenda in terms of new stuff - the Cayenne GTS is also going to receive a new central exhaust layout.

This prototype - spotted undergoing cold weather testing - may have a set of trapezoidal trims on the outer edges of the rear bumper, but they’re falsies. The real outlet is quite conspicuously in the middle, looking an awful lot like the central tailpipes on the 991 911 GTS and the 718 Cayman/Boxster GTS siblings. Whether or not this layout will be used on the regular Cayenne GTS, we can’t be sure. The car you see here is the Cayenne ‘Coupe’ GTS, for the niche lovers out there who don’t mind partaking in the degradation of a word that’s supposed to refer to something with only two doors.

If the Panamera GTS is anything to go by, the GTS’d Cayenne’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will develop 454bhp. ‘PASM’ adaptive dampers and a Sport Chrono pack will almost certainly be fitted as standard, as is the GTS way.