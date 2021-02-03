or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 1
News

'Brutal' Criticism Won't Stop BMW's Currently Styling Direction, Design Boss Says

BMW's design chief Domagoj Dukec is well aware of the negative reception to the whole big grille thing, but it won't change the company's approach

Remind me later
The new M4 is one of several cars to get a controversial front-end styling treatment
The new M4 is one of several cars to get a controversial front-end styling treatment

It’s difficult not to talk about BMW‘s current line-up without broaching that dreaded subject: kidney grilles. They’d been growing gradually over the years anyway, and then the most recent 7-series and 4-series came along to enlarge the styling feature to epic proportions.

Understandably, not everyone is keen. This isn’t lost on BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec, who told Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express that he was “not surprised” by the mixed reaction. Senior vice president of design Adrian van Hooydonk meanwhile described some of the social media commentary aimed at some BMW styling elements as “brutal”.

'Brutal' Criticism Won't Stop BMW's Currently Styling Direction, Design Boss Says - News

Dukec remains undeterred, however. “For some customers, if you want to reach them, you have to stand out,” he said, adding, “But you can’t make a design that pleases everyone.”

According to Dukec, the flak BMW has come under for its gigantic grilles won’t make it change course. “We will showcase BMW as a progressive and pioneering brand that will always try to combine some sort of paradigm - such as sportiness and elegance,” he said.

Van Hooydonk also pointed out that those complaining about the cars aren’t necessarily buyers, but regardless, the feedback is taken into account. “We look and analyse the data, where does it come from? Is it loved? Which market did it come from? Social media is analysed as well, but we don’t know if there are real customers behind those comments but we know they are real voices so we listen,” he said.

'Brutal' Criticism Won't Stop BMW's Currently Styling Direction, Design Boss Says - News

Dukec and van Hooydonk are the latest in a growing group of BMW execs to have tackled the subject of the company’s controversial styling treatments. A few months ago, head of exterior design Christopher Weil said that he was OK with buyers customising the looks of the 4-series, including the kidney grilles.

He told Car Advice that the justification for the 4-series’ bold looks was down to wanting to make the car “more expressive, more progressive and also more elegant than the 3-series.”

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The V6 Hybrid McLaren 570S Successor Has Been Spotted Wearing Its Own Body News Turns Out The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Makes A Pretty Decent Submarine News BMW iX 'Mocks' E66 7-Series Is Baffling CES Advert News The Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Is A 355bhp Hybrid News Brembo Has Made Brake Discs With A Super-Shiny Mirror Finish News The 1240kg, Track-Only Bugatti Bolide Has An 1825bhp Chiron Engine News The 197bhp, £28k Ford Puma ST Is A Fiesta ST On Stilts News Behold: The 100kg Carbon Fibre Heart Of The Gordon Murray T.50

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or