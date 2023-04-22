Barn Finds And American Beauties Galore At Upcoming Auction

H & H Classics' next auction is bound to be full of surprises, so here's our picks to look out for.

We love a good barn find and who can resist American muscle, so H & H Classics’ next auction, 26 April, is one to keep an eye out for. From vintage Rolls-Royces, to modern Range Rovers, the sale is littered with sports cars and luxury cruisers and a few wildcards offered with no reserves. Here’s our pick of the bunch. Extensively restored to the tune of £100,000 (around $124,000) in the early 2000s, this 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback was finished in concours condition. It was completely stripped back, including an engine overhaul after which the V8’s dyno testing showed 437bhp and 525lb ft of torque. Not only is this GT500 an unusual sight on UK roads, it’s a beautifully presented example hence its estimate of £130,000 to £160,000 (approx. $162,000 to $199,000).

The Facel Vega marque was short lived but the HK500 was highly rated at the time and proved popular with celebrities including Pablo Picasso, Ringo Starr and Joan Fontaine. In April of 1960, Motor reviewed the HK500, saying, “In the world of motoring some few cars come to deserve the adjective ‘great’ because, although they have faults like everything else in this imperfect world, they provide such a highly desirable combination of virtues. Driving the latest Facel Vega HK500 in Britain, France, Switzerland, and Belgium…we found it hard to keep superlatives out of the conversation.” See also: Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Driven By Paul Walker In Fast & Furious Up For Auction This 1960 HK500 has recently been unearthed after being garaged for fifty years. It’s fitted with a 6.3-litre Chrysler V8 engine and paired with an automatic transmission which has reportedly driven just 55,000 miles. Only 490 examples are thought to have been made with a mere 98 of these supplied as right-hand drive to the UK. Restored HK500s can fetch in excess of £100,000 (around $124,000) so its new owner could make a serious profit overhauling this rare surviving Facel Vega.

This is a stunning example of arguably the most iconic Corvette, the Sting Ray. Complete with Stinger hood and a four-speed manual gearbox, this Sting Ray also benefits from an upgraded 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8 engine. Originally priced at $4,037 (around £3,245) this convertible is estimated to attract bids between £50,000 to £60,000 (approx. $62,000 to $74,000).