Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance Models Get Power Hike And Weight Loss

Audi has released its ‘Performance’ editions of the RS6 and RS7 - the estate and fastback have gone on a diet and got 621bhp

As if the Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 weren’t fast enough, they’ll be getting more power and less weight in the form of two ‘Performance’ models. These versions will actually replace the current RS6 Avant and RS7 models completely, and come with an added 21bhp and 37lb ft of torque from Audi’s V8 engines thanks to an increase in boost from the two turbochargers. The RS6 Avant and RS7 Performance each crack 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the outgoing models. They’re also capable of a higher top speed of 174mph after a reset of the cars’ electronic limiters, or you can pay to increase this further by opting for the RS Dynamics Package Plus, which puts the top speed at 189mph.

For better gear shifts in manual mode, the cars also come with a blinking shift indicator on the 12.3-inch digital display, just like in a Ferrari. Fancy. In some ways, though, you’ll be getting less for more, but that might not be a bad thing. Audi has removed some of the sound insulation from the engine compartment and interior of the super saloon and estate not only saving 8kg in weight, but also helping to improve the growl of the V8’s engine through the cockpit. It’s not by any means spartan, though – all versions get a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound as standard, plus parking assistance, head-up display and a 360-degree camera. But then the standard kit list should be generous, given the models start from an eye-watering £112,650 (RS6) and £116,305 (RS7).