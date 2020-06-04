Aston Martin Looking To Cut 500 Jobs Because Sports Cars Aren't Selling

To save costs, the British company is cutting a fifth of its workforce and dialling back sports car production to meet lower demand

Even before Coronavirus caused a huge downturn in car sales, all was not well at Aston Martin. Demand for its sports cars has taken a big hit of late, thanks in large part to China’s economic downturn. In response, Aston Martin is cutting back on sports car production to suit, and that’ll likely involve the loss of 500 jobs - around a fifth of its total workforce. All told the company - which earlier this year received a cash boost via investment from billionaire Lawrence Stroll - is looking to save nearly £30 million through various new measures.

In a statement, Aston Martin said, “the plan requires a fundamental reset which includes a planned reduction in front-engined sports car production to rebalance supply to demand,” but on a more positive noted that, “The company’s first SUV, DBX, remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book”. “The measures announced today will right-size the organisational structure and bring the cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels, consistent with restoring profitability,” AM concluded.