Are Chunky Mud Tyres Tyres Any Good In The Snow?

With their chunky tread patterns, you might think that mud tyres would work pretty well in the snow. But is that really the case? Bastion of YouTube rubber nerdery Tyre Reviews decided to find out, and thoroughly, with no less than five different hoops on test. All of them are under General’s ‘Grabber’ brand.

In the mud-terrain corner, we have the X3, pitted against the Arctic winter tyre and the HTS60 all-season. As a halfway house, there are two all-terrain tyres in the mix - the aggressive A/T X and the milder APT. All were fitted to a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.