Abt's 400bhp Audi A6 Allroad Is The Fast Wagon You Never Knew You Wanted

While we find the idea of crossovers needless for the most part, the concept of a lifted estate is one we’re totally on board with. A little lift in ride height for when the going gets rough (but not so much that the handling is badly compromised), some purposeful plastic cladding for when the going gets rougher, and a lightweight (ish) estate body to house it all in. Much more like it. Audi was one of the early adopters of this niche genre, and the company is still at it today with the current A6 Allroad. Once upon a time, its predecessor was available with a V8, but now, the best it can offer is a turbocharged V6. Thanks to Abt Sportsline, though, it’s possible to increase that engine’s output considerably.

Thanks to a control unit that fiddles with various engine parameters, power goes from 335bhp to 402bhp, while the torque grows from 368lb ft to 406. If you have a diesel engine that wants tweaking, Abt has some options there too. The same device can boost the 55 TDI’s power from 344bhp to 379bhp and the torque from 516lb ft to 560, while the 50 TDI can be tweaked to 325bhp and 494lb ft of twist. If you want to make any of the above sound nicer, Abt has a device that fiddles with the exhaust software to make the standard pipes a little fruitier.