or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 12 hours ago 0
News

A Porsche 356A On Tracks And Skis Will Soon Be Traversing Antarctica

Valkyrie Racing has turned to Tuthill Porsche to transform its 356A into a snow-bashing beast

Remind me later
Porsche - A Porsche 356A On Tracks And Skis Will Soon Be Traversing Antarctica - News

Philanthropist Renee Brinkerhoff has been busy racking up close to 20,000 over six continents in a plucky Porsche 356A under the guise of ‘Valkyrie Racing’ in recent years. The endeavour is all about a non-profit called Valkyrie Gives, which has a focus on ending child trafficking.

There’s one continent left for Brinkerhoff to tackle on this awareness-raising mission, and it’s the toughest of the lot: Antarctica. Since a rally-prepped air-cooled Porsche isn’t quite going to cut it, the vehicle was put through an 18-month transformation, the results of which you can see here.

Porsche - A Porsche 356A On Tracks And Skis Will Soon Be Traversing Antarctica - News

To deliver the goods, Valkyrie looked to extreme explorer Kieron Bradley and Tuthill Porsche, the British company known for its work with 911 rally cars and the Singer ACS. All of the wheels have gone, replaced with skis at the front and tracks at the rear.

The skis are attached to special brace bars (joining them to the suspension would have been an “over-stressed and compromised” solution) and can be turned via the car’s original steering system. Combined with the tracks at the rear, the vehicle’s “flotation” over thick snow is said to be 300 per cent better than an Antarctic 4x4 support vehicle with wheels and chunky 42” tyres. So, it should glide its way around quite nicely.

Porsche - A Porsche 356A On Tracks And Skis Will Soon Be Traversing Antarctica - News

Other upgrades including twin solar panels providing up to 150W and a whole bunch of equipment that’ll come in handy if any issues are encountered. There’s a four-tonne bag jack to lift the 356 if it gets stuck in soft snow, a 12-volt compressor, a beefy roll cage and a “rear window exit option”.

Brinkerhoff will be joined by navigator Jason de Carteret, a polar exploration world record holder. After a 356-mile (see what they did there?) trek across the stark Antarctic landscape, the pair will be trying to bag a land speed record on the Union Glacier Blue-Ice Runway.

Porsche - A Porsche 356A On Tracks And Skis Will Soon Be Traversing Antarctica - News

The feat will be undertaken at some point this December. Anyone donating $356 or more will have their name written on the inside of the bonnet and be sent a commemorative hat.

More Porsche posts

0 comments

Recommended News Witness The Horror As This Corvette Topples Off A Workshop Lift Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Hyundai Kona N Is A 286bhp Anti-Audi SQ2 News Watch This Tesla Model S Plaid Silently Lap Laguna Seca Faster Than A 911 GT2 News CCTV Footage Shows Driver Jumping Rising Drawbridge News The New BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Balances Out A Big Grille With More Doors News Backseat Tesla Driver Taunts Police, Gets Arrested (Again) News Marvel's Latest Film Has A Thing For Killing BMW i8s News Mercedes Reckons Our Electric Future Will Kill Off The Three-Box Saloon News You Can Now Buy A 'Brand New' Lancia 037 With 500bhp

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or