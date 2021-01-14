A Lotus/Alpine-Developed Electric Sports Car Is On The Way

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Last time we talked about the Alpine A110, it was looking like the sports car wouldn’t live beyond its current generation. As it turns out, that’s only half right. Renault has announced something it awkwardly calls ‘Renaulution’, a strategic plan which will take the French company beyond 2025. Part of this will involve, as suspected, replacing Renault Sport with the Alpine brand.

The Renault Sport brand is for the chop

The big news is this will revolve around a “100 per cent electric product plan,” Renault says. Alpine-branded cars will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B platform used for the likes of the Clio and the Nissan Juke, plus the CMF-EV architecture that will soon underpin the Ariya and the next Leaf. Although there won’t be a direct, internal combustion-engined successor to the A110, it will receive a kinda/sorta replacement. Renault has confirmed Alpine will release a “next-generation EV sports car” co-developed with Lotus, with both entities confirming today that a memorandum of understanding has been signed. We should imagine Lotus will sell its own version of the car, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

The final part of Alpine’s roadmap is one we knew about already - rebranding the Renault F1 team as Alpine. Renault says this move, which has already taken effect, is “at the heart of the project”. Beyond targeting profitability for Alpine by 2025, Renault hasn’t given any dates for when the new products might happen. The three phases of the plan do give some indication, however. ‘Resurrection’ runs until 2023 and is all about profit margins, while ‘Renovation’ will focus on “renewed and enriched line-ups”. Finally, ‘Revolution’ will look beyond 2025 and “pivot the business model to tech, energy and mobility.”