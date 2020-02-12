829bhp Glickenhaus 007 Racer Shown Again

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ entry into the all-new Le Man ‘hypercar class’ is taking shape quite nicely. Having put out some renders of the Glickenhaus 007 last year, the outfit has released a fresh batch along with some new information. The car depicted closely follows the SGC 007 shown last year, but with a few tweaks. It’ll be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 developed especially for the team (we’re not sure who by at this stage), kicking out 829bhp.

The car weighs 1100kg, 60kg over the minimum figure permitted under the ACO’s new rules. The price for the customer racing version - of which one will be produced alongside Glickenhaus’ own entry - is €2,000,000. It’s unclear whether or not Glickenhaus will use a hybrid system, which is permitted under the regulations but not mandated. The car won’t quite be ready for the start of the 2020/2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season. SGC has said that wind tunnel testing begins this month, ahead of an August build and a September shakedown.

Key personnel for the project have also been confirmed. Luca Ciancetti, who’s been working with Glickenhaus for years, is Team Principle. Matteo Cavedoni - who joined in 2018 - is Team Manager, while former Scuderia Toro Rosso designer Mark Tatham holds the position of Project Chief Engineer. Finally, filmmaker James ‘Jim’ Glickenhaus is listed as “Founder and Chief Cook and Bottle Washer”. More interested in the road version? A price for that is missing from the press release, although Glickenhaus has previously said it’ll make 30 for $1 million a pop. Whatever happens, at least 20 need to be built to homologate the 007.