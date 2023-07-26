2024 Mitsuoka Himiko Is Hiding A Mazda MX-5 Beneath Its Retro Bodywork

Believe it or not, this Morgan-esque modern classic is crafted around the Mazda MX-5. Japanese coachbuilder Mitsuoka has unveiled its latest iteration of the Himiko, its quirky retro-bodied sports car. It’s limited to just 10 examples to be sold in Japan and this new version costs ¥6,787,000 ($48,000 or £37,500), a hefty premium over a standard and arguably more attractive MX-5.

Mitsuoka specialises in building classic style cars on modern vehicles, its model line up includes a Toyota Yaris that resembles a Jaguar and an MX-5 pretending to be a Corvette Stingray. This weird and wonderful Himiko model has been around since 2008 when it was based on the NC era MX-5, since 2018 it’s been on the current ND-generation.