2020's 12th Best-Selling D Saloon Car Was...The Peugeot 405

When the initial production run of a car finishes, this isn’t always the end for the vehicle. Many past-it motors get new lives elsewhere in the world, built under license for markets with less stringent emissions and safety regulations.

The best example of this is surely the Peugeot 405. The French manufacturer itself stopped making the thing nearly 25 years ago, but in some countries, it never went off sale. Iran Khodro, also known as IKCO, has produced the car for longer than the Peugeot originally did. Starting in 2019, a joint venture with IKCO involvement saw production start on an Azerbaijani version of the 405, marketed as the 406 and sold for the equivalent of £7800.

These cars remain phenomenally popular, to the point where combined 2020 global sales of the 405 and the Pars (a lightly restyled derivative) were enough for a spot in the top 30 D-segment sales list posted today by Car Industry Analysis. A good spot, at that, even though sales fell by 24 per cent.