or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 27 minutes ago 0
News

2020 Ford Mustang Recalled For Brake Pedal That Might Snap Off

Over 38,000 examples of the 2020 Mustang have been recalled by the NHTSA due to a manufacturing defect in the brake pedal

Remind me later
Ford - 2020 Ford Mustang Recalled For Brake Pedal That Might Snap Off - News

If you own an automatic 2020 Ford Mustang, you might soon be getting a letter through the post. The NHTSA has triggered a recall of 38,005 examples of the car built from 4 March 2019 to 13 August 2020, owing to an issue with the brake pedal.

The NHTSA’s recall notice states that the “brake pedal bracket may fracture during sudden stopping,” although Ford says it - thankfully - doesn’t know of any accidents caused by the defect. Six-speed manual versions of the car aren’t affected.

Ford - 2020 Ford Mustang Recalled For Brake Pedal That Might Snap Off - News

The issue is down to a switch from nylon to polypropylene as the material used for a bracket in the pedal assembly, something which resulted in “reduced robustness”. Which isn’t a description you’d ever want to be associated with a brake pedal.

Dealers were set to be notified of the issue by 24 September, while owners can expect to hear from 16 - 20 November 2020. The offending pedal/bracket assembly will be replaced by dealers for free. Anyone wishing to call Ford regarding the problem is instructed to do so on 1-866-436-7332, using the reference number 20S52.

Ford - 2020 Ford Mustang Recalled For Brake Pedal That Might Snap Off - News

This is recall number three for the 2020 ‘Stang, and by far the largest yet. The 20MY version of the car was first recalled on 8 May for an insufficiently long ‘out of park’ warning chime with 10,460 affected. Just 24 were recalled later that month for a “misaligned” front camera which could cause issues with the Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System and other features.

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News How The Ford Escort RS Cosworth Almost Got A Triple-Decker Wing News The AMG GT Black Series Costs The Same As A Garage Of AMGs News The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Will Cost €335,000 News The Jeep Wrangler Has Been Given A Conveniently-Timed 6.4 V8 Transplant News Cannonball Record 'Reclaimed' By Team Behind November 2019 Effort News Hoonifox Is Ken Block's Foxbody-Based Ford Mustang Drift Missile News The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Shed A Load Of Camo, And It's Looking Mean News Cannonball Record Reportedly Broken Amid The USA's Covid-19 Lockdown

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or