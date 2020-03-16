1800 Unused F1 Tyres To Be Scrapped After Australian GP Is Canceled

Ostentatious excess and lavish extravagance are still traits you associate with Formula 1, even years after the introduction of small capacity turbocharged engines, hybrid powertrains and promises to become carbon neutral. Yet, even by the standards of F1, scrapping 1800 unused tyres seems utterly outrageous.

But after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled at the weekend as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, F1’s sole tyre supplier, Pirelli, is having to chuck away 1800 never-been-used race tyres.

The problem, and the reason for the waste, is that tyres which have been mounted on rims and then taken off, cannot be reused. Pirelli considers that it’s just too risky for a tyre to be put under the huge forces that an F1 car generates after the tyre’s bead has been stressed when removing it from a wheel.

All the tyres for the race in Australia had been fitted before it was decided to cancel the race and, as the rims are transported by air by the teams and not Pirelli, they now need to be removed from the wheels and therefore cannot be used again.