You Could Win This £900 Ultimate Workshop Setup

Feeling lucky? Hagerty UK is giving you the chance to win the ultimate workshop set up from Teng tools stuffed with over 200 tools! To enter, visit https://hagertyuk.com/tools-gi veaway . You have until 23rd November 2025, good luck!

Insure your classic car with Hagerty UK

Insuring your car will never be as fun as driving it, but Hagerty UK get pretty close.

They’ve been providing classic, vintage and specialist car insurance for almost 20 years. Their comprehensive classic car insurance add-ons that other policies might miss, such as Agreed Value, European touring cover and breakdown. Plus, you can drive any car that’s also insured by Hagerty UK, and they can cover drivers from just 21 years old.

Not only that, but have you heard about their exciting motoring community, Hagerty Drivers Club, too? Whether you own a classic car or simply love them, Hagerty Drivers Club is for everyone – no specific vehicle or insurance policy required.

For £60 a year (about the cost of a tank of fuel) you’ll unlock access to:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee-table style magazine packed full of stunning photography and content from the industry’s top journalists like Henry Catchpole, John Mayhead and Charlotte Vowden

Discounts from top motoring and lifestyle brands, from Halfords to Starbucks and Holiday Extras to John Lewis

Member-only events and experiences, like driving tours and roped-off members' areas at Hagerty UK events

50% off Hagerty merch and 25% off Hagerty UK events like Festival of the Unexceptional and RADwood

The Hagerty Price Guide delivered to your door

Find out more about HDC