You Could Buy A Porsche 911 Rallied By Ken Block

Used by the much-missed oversteer merchant on the 2022 East African Safari Rally, this Tuthill-prepped 911 is currently up for auction
Porsche 911 SC Safari - front
Porsche 911 SC Safari - front

It’s been more than two years since the tragic passing of Ken Block, but his impact is still felt right across the car world. Need proof? Just look at the £330,000 to £480,000 estimate on this 1978 Porsche 911 SC that he rallied back in 2022.

The car was one of 13 built by British Porsche specialist Tuthill that competed in that year’s East African Safari Rally, a gruelling historic event taking in some of the most punishing special stages Kenya has to offer. 

Porsche 911 SC Safari - interior
Porsche 911 SC Safari - interior

Block, together with long-time co-driver Alex Gelsomino, were taking on the event for the first time, and although they chalked up eight stage wins, a succession of punctures and a time penalty eventually saw the duo finish 19th – although it’s one of those events where finishing is an achievement in itself.

Away from the obvious and now poignant Block connection, there’s plenty more that appeals about this 911. The Tuthill Safari treatment sees it get a rebuilt 3.0-litre engine sending around 280bhp through a beefed-up five-speed manual gearbox and an LSD.

Porsche 911 SC Safari - rear
Porsche 911 SC Safari - rear

Other goodies intended to help the car cope with the brutal terrain it would face include five-way adjustable dampers, hydraulic bump stops, bespoke billet front suspension uprights, and strengthened rear suspension arms.

Since its Kenyan outing, the car has been given a full mechanical refresh and set up for road use, but its appearances since then have been sparing, the most notable one coming as part of a tribute to Block at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Porsche 911 SC Safari - detail
Porsche 911 SC Safari - detail

Still wearing its ever-recognisable Hoonigan livery and number 43, it now lives in the US, and is coming up for sale in one of RM Sotheby’s’ Sealed private auctions. That means we can’t see how high bidding’s getting, but given that it’s a classic 911 with a link to a beloved and much-missed car culture figure, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if it hits that lofty estimate.

