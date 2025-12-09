Watch Travis Pastrana Tear Up Australia In Gymkhana: Aussie Shred

We’ve been pretty excited to see the latest instalment of Hoonigan’s Gymkhana series since it was confirmed early November, helmed by Travis Pastrana at the wheel of a bonkers Subaru Brat.

Well, good news for those of you looking to procrastinate right now, as ‘Aussie Shred’ is now live and with the promise of being the “wildest in franchise history”, including “the biggest jumps, closest calls and craziest tricks” to feature in a Gymkhana film yet.

We won’t sit here and spell the whole video out for you in minute detail. After all, we don’t want to ruin the fun, but we can’t dispute any of those claims, having just sunk 11 minutes of our afternoon taking it in.

Let us take the opportunity to remind you about the car, though. Revealed at SEMA, the ‘Brataroo’ is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged boxer four with some pretty staggering numbers – a 9500rpm redline, 670bhp and 680lb ft of torque. That’s sent through an all-wheel drive system through a six-speed sequential gearbox, then.

See that mad body, too? That’s been entirely made from carbon fibre, draped over a custom chassis and a WRC-spec roll cage. There’s some bonkers aerodynamics at play as well, similar to Pastrana’s Subaru GL Wagon, which appeared in Gymkhana 12 with its active wheel arches, designed to allow finite control of front-end balance.

Its livery serves as a nod to Australia with its colours mimicking an outback sunset and kangaroos with Pastrana’s trademark thumbs up, as well as getting some pretty cool ‘70s Subaru branding.

As for the interior, that’s pretty much pure race car, but it does take some genuine Brat parts. The HVAC controller has been repurposed to control the active aero, while a period-correct Uniden CB radio rounds it out. Thanks to Travis for sending us down a Pip Mondy rabbit hole while switching the AM/FM on, too.