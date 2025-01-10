Want To Be Car Throttle’s Head of Social Media? We’re Hiring!

Are you a social media guru who loves cars? Ever fancied joining Team CT? Today is a great day to be you.

We’re looking for a new Head of Social Media to join us. Think this could be you? Check out the full job advert here.

Aston Martin Vantage, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Toyota GR Yaris

Please note: This is a UK, London office-based role.

