Motorists frustrated by rough roads now have a new way to judge whether their local council is delivering real improvements or simply making promises. The Department for Transport has published a nationwide “traffic-light” map that rates how effectively England’s 154 local highway authorities are tackling potholes and road maintenance.

The release coincides with the government’s £7.3 billion road maintenance budget, promoted as a record level of investment intended to reverse years of deteriorating road surfaces. Ministers say the new ratings system is designed to show whether councils are spending that money effectively, rather than repeatedly patching up the same stretches of road.

Each authority has been assessed against three main criteria: the overall condition of its road network, how much it is investing in maintenance and repairs, and whether it is applying recognised best practice. In practical terms, that means prioritising long-term preventative work over short-term fixes. Strong performance earns a green rating, while weaker results place councils in amber or red.

Based on the published data, authorities such as Leeds, Manchester and Sandwell are currently among the highest performers. Councils rated red, the worst rating, will receive targeted support to help improve their approach, including access to £300,000 worth of specialist help. Future funding allocations will also be linked to performance, a move the government says should encourage better results.

UK government pothole repair map

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has positioned the initiative as a response to the cost poor road conditions impose on drivers. Pothole-related damage is estimated to cost motorists an average of £320 per incident, with wider implications for safety and local infrastructure. According to the Department for Transport, more effective maintenance should reduce repair bills, improve road safety and enhance confidence in local areas.

However, there are limitations worth keeping in mind. The ratings rely on information submitted by councils themselves, and what qualifies as “best practice” can differ significantly depending on traffic levels, climate and local budgets. As a result, some drivers may remain sceptical until they see sustained improvements on the roads they use every day.

While potholes are often dismissed as a nuisance, their impact can be far-reaching, contributing to vehicle damage, congestion and safety concerns. Industry and road user groups have welcomed the increased visibility the map provides, but many agree that published ratings alone are not a substitute for consistent, high-quality road repairs.

The full interactive map, showing how each local authority has been rated, is available on the government’s official website.