Tokyo Xtreme Racer Is Making A Surprise Comeback

Now, here’s something we didn’t expect to write anytime soon. Tokyo Xtreme Racer is set for a comeback, with a reboot of the series in the works and set for a 2025 release. Consider us very excited.

At least for the Western world, Tokyo Xtreme Racer never really went beyond the realm of being a cult favourite, but for those in the know, it’s regarded as one of the best arcade racing series ever made. The series started out in 1994 in Japan as Shutokō Battle, and was eventually released around the world as Tokyo Xtreme Racer with a Dreamcast title released in 1999.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025

As you may have guessed from the name, it’d take you to the streets of Tokyo, more specifically the Wangan highway, for some illegal street racing. It may not surprise you that the games were heavily inspired by the manga series Wangan Midnight.

Save for a couple of mobile games in the ‘10s, there hasn’t been a proper entry into the series since 2006 and many (including ourselves) presumed that’d stay that way. Delightfully though, a new one is coming and it’s being produced by the original developers Genki.

We don’t know a lot about the game at the moment, save for a placeholder Steam page with some screenshots of realistic-looking stretches of highway.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025

Genki does say you’ll be able to drive “real cars” though, suggesting that licenced vehicles will be included – something the series has always had but wouldn’t have been surprising to see without in this day and age considering the nature of the game.

Based on the Steam page, we know it’ll be coming to PC but it remains to be seen if console versions will follow. It’s also unclear when exactly in 2025 the title will be released. We’ll keep you posted on more news as we have it.