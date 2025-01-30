There’s A New Six-Cylinder Morgan Coming

We were a little bit sad when Morgan revealed it would be ending production of the Plus Six a few months back. That’d have left the world with one less straight-six car, and that alone is enough reason to feel a little depressed. Good news though, as a sort-of replacement is coming.

This is your first look at the new, as-of-yet unnamed Morgan which will come straight in as its flagship model and supposedly isn’t intended as a direct successor to the Plus Six. We don’t know a great deal about it right now, though we do know it’ll use a straight-six. Joy of joys.

The source of that inline engine is a familiar one, with the BMW B58 engine making a comeback. No surprise really, as that was used in the Morgan Plus Six, and it still sources a B48 for the Plus Four. Oh, and with the B58-powered Toyota Supra now dying a death, there should be a few going spare.

New Morgan

Although we don’t know the specs of the engine yet, we do know it’ll sit within a new ‘CXV’ platform which Morgan says is a development of its existing aluminium-bonded chassis. We presume it’ll still contain a token bit of wood within there somewhere.

Though pics of the camouflage prototypes give away the fact that, yes, this will still look like a Morgan, we can’t yet see the finer details. It’s promised to be “instantly recognisable as a Morgan, whilst projecting a more contemporary aesthetic and an aerodynamically informed proportion.” We won’t argue too much with that, really.

No word yet on when we’ll see or hear more about the new Morgan, just that details will be and a market launch date will be announced in “due course.” We’ll hold off on finding a new tweed cap for the moment, then.