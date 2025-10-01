Steam Autumn Sale 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

Summer is over. The leaves are turning, the blankets are coming out, and coffee chains are looking for new ways to charge you an extortionate premium for pumpkin-spiced products. Welcome to gaming season, ladies and gentlemen.

The Steam Autumn Sale has arrived just in time for us to get ready to hunker down for the colder months with a controller and/or sim racing wheel in hand, so it’d be rude not to invest in some new titles.

Deals run until 6 October, and there are some pretty tantalising options. We’ve picked out our favourite discounts on driving games.

Forza Horizon 5 – £24.99 (50 per cent off)

Yes, we’re incredibly excited for Forza Horizon 6, but we’ve got the best part of another year to wait at least until we can head to Japan.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For now, though, Horizon 5 remains as brilliant as ever. If you’ve somehow yet to jump into Horizon Mexico, we’d recommend giving it a go. £24.99 feels like a bargain.

Get Forza Horizon 5 here

iRacing 1-Year Subscription – £28.79 (60 per cent off)

iRacing, Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

iRacing is the best way to go competitively racing without doing the real thing. iRacing is also the most expensive way to go racing without doing the real thing.

Those who iRace will tell you how amazing it is, but the steep subscription costs can be enough to keep beginners away. For £28.79 for your first year, though we think it’s worth giving a go if you have a wheel, pedals and a PC.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

If you end up not liking it, you can cancel anytime and see the year out without paying any extra. If you do like it, sorry in advance for your future state of financial ruin.

Get iRacing here

Assetto Corsa – £3.87 (75 per cent off)

Assetto Corsa in-game screenshot

Although the standard version of Assetto Corsa has long been outclassed and outdated, a passionate community has kept it alive through years of modding.

For that reason alone, it’s absolutely worth grabbing on sale. Enjoy downloading add-ons for niche South American racing series, local UK club tracks and err, maybe a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Get Assetto Corsa here

Assetto Corsa Competizione – £8.74 (75 per cent off)

Assetto Corsa Competizione in-game screenshot

While ACC doesn’t have the modding culture of the original title, nor the freshness of AC Evo, it’s a different kind of game to those altogether. As the official game of the GT World Challenge, it’s widely regarded as one of the best and most realistic titles for competitive GT racing.

It’s best enjoyed with a wheel and pedals, so if you’ve got those already, we’d recommend picking ACC up. Or use an £8.74 game purchase to justify several hundreds of pounds on a sim rig…

Get Assetto Corsa Competizione here

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Crew Motorfest – £14.99 (75 per cent off)

The Crew Motorfest

This isn’t the lowest price The Crew Motorfest has ever been on Steam, we still think it’s pretty good asking cost.

Although it lacks the finesse and polish of Forza Horizon in our eyes, Motorfest offers its own compelling take on the open-world driving game formula. There’s some bonkers customisation, for example, and its unique playlist-focused campaign is pretty fun.

Get The Crew Motorfest here

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – £5.24 (75 per cent off)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 in-game screenshot

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve just finished your shift as a mechanic. You’ve decided that you’ve had enough for the day and decide to relax. You’ve decided the best way to do that is to start a shift as a virtual mechanic.

Welcome to Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, which sees you start as a self-employed mechanic fixing cars for customers and eventually buying your own to fix up, drive a bit and then probably sell. Yours for £5.24.

Get Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 here

SnowRunner – £9.99 (60 per cent off)

While SnowRunner may have fallen out of our favour thanks to RoadCraft (spoiler for later in this list), it’s still a pretty brilliant and frustrating game in equal measure.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine Dark Souls, only you’re in a truck on a ruinous Eastern European landscape. A tenner well spent, we think.

Get SnowRunner here

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – £4.99 (80 per cent off)

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With Need for Speed seemingly dead for good, and certainly for the foreseeable future, we’ll have to rely on the classics for our nitrous-heavy fixes.

Hot Pursuit Remastered is one fondly remembered, and its drift-heavy physics are still entertaining to this day, For a fiver, it’s a no-brainer.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Get NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered here

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – £4.22 (75 per cent off)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 in-game screenshot

A Steam sale means Euro Truck Simulator 2 is on sale. Shock and horror.

If you’ve somehow not yet added it to your library, we implore you to do so. Go in for a relaxing, trucking experience and stay for the TruckersMP carnage between Calais and Duisburg.

Get ETS2 here

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

RoadCraft – £26.24 (25 per cent off)

Drive big heavy machinery, lay down tarmac roads and build bridges. Do it with your friends while you’re at it. What more do you need?

Honestly, RoadCraft has been out of our stand-out hits of the year. While 25 per cent off isn’t a huge discount, it’s one we’d still be taking advantage of – especially if you can convince a few mates to do the same.

Get RoadCraft here