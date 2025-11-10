Gran Turismo 7 Is Getting The Legendary Renault Espace F1

Last seen in GT2, the Renault Espace F1 will arrive with December’s Spec III update
Renault Espace F1 GT7
Renault Espace F1 GT7

With just weeks to go until Gran Turismo 7’s highly anticipated Spec III update becomes available, the final pieces of the puzzle are coming into place. Eight cars are due to arrive, and four were already confirmed, with two more revealed over the weekend. One of those is a legend of the series making a comeback.

The Renault Espace F1 is coming to Gran Turismo 7, having last made an appearance in the series way back in Gran Turismo 2 on the original PlayStation.

Renault Espace F1 Heading To Gran Turismo 7

Now, in case you’re not familiar, the Espace F1 is a truly bonkers thing. As hinted by the name, this minivan (if you can still even call it that) is powered by a 3.5-litre V10 taken from the Williams FW14B Formula 1 car. Yes, just casually putting an 800bhp 3.5-litre V10 into a Renault Espace.

That was housed in a bespoke carbon fibre chassis, with carbon fibre bodywork draped over the top. In truth, it shared nothing with the road-going Espace beyond its lights, although we’d love to have seen that rear wing make its way to the production version of the people carrier.

Unsurprisingly, it was a quick thing. It could crack 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, and power on to a 194mph top speed. Should be handy in the Sunday Cup, then.

Joining the Espace is something not at all like it, the Polestar 5. The rear-windowless electric saloon offers up 871bhp in its range-topping Performance form, which we would suspect is the version coming to GT7.

Polestar 5 GT7
Polestar 5 GT7

The pair will join the already confirmed Mine’s R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, Ferrari 296 GT3, Mitsubishi FTO and fictional F3500-B F1-style car. Two new tracks will also be released with Spec III, namely Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, home of the Canadian Grand Prix.

No word yet on an exact release date for GT7 Spec III, so stay tuned.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

