Japanese Toyota GR Yaris Owners Can Get This Awesome New Aero Kit

Sales of the GR Yaris Aero Performance Package will start in Japan on 1 October, with one piece taken directly from a rally-competing car
Well, with the Toyota GRMN Corolla recently leaking and with it unlikely to come to the UK, we didn’t think we could get much more jealous of the rest of the world. Then we discovered that Japan is getting an awesome-looking new aero package for the GR Yaris, and now we’re almost in tears.

This is the GR Yaris Aero Performance Package, available to order from Toyota on RZ and RC trims of the 300bhp hot hatch (in JDM spec anyway, we have to make do with 276bhp…) and developed in motorsport. You’ll need to order it as a whole package rather than with individual parts, with six components in all.

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance Package
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance Package

First is the ducted aluminium bonnet, shaped like the carbon fibre bonnet seen on the JDM-only GRMN and with the component directly tested in the Japanese Rally Championship, improving cooling for the G16E three-pot.

Meanwhile, taken from Super Takiyu-competing cars is a new front lip, designed to reduce lift and improve the Yaris’ aero balance. Close to that is a set of wheel arch ducts which you’d initially expect to be for brake cooling, but actually aim to improve steering feel and stability on corner entry.

You won’t see the new fuel tank coverings on the car’s floor very often (hopefully), but those have been fitted to improve air flow going underneath the hatch. More visible is the gigantic new rear wing, which is manually adjustable too. Rounding everything out is a set of ducts on the rear bumper to decrease drag, developed directly from a Super Takiyu race car shedding its own bumper under aerodynamic load. 

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance Package
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance Package

Toyota doesn’t quote pricing for the package if you want to have it retrofitted on your existing GR Yaris, but the car plus the kit starts at a mere figure of 4,055,000 yen (approx. £20,000) in Japan for a base-spec RC, which is designed as a platform to go racing, rising to 5,475,000 yen (approx. £27,000) for a more comfort-laden RZ. 

For context, that’s about £20,000 less than a GR Yaris costs in the UK anyway. Yes, we are very, very jealous.

Japanese Toyota GR Yaris Owners Can Get This Awesome New Aero Kit
