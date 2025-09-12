Here’s The Toyota GRMN Corolla Before You’re Supposed To See It

Leaked pictures from a North American dealer event show a more hardcore-looking GR Corolla with a carbon bonnet, aggressive aero changes and GRMN touches
Well, here’s what appears to be the Toyota GRMN Corolla before anyone outside of Toyota was supposed to see it. That’s it, that’s the story.

Ah, you want more? Well, leaked images from a North American dealer event (usually NDA-clad affairs to give people selling the cars a chance to see them before any customers) reveal a hardcore-looking version of the GR Corolla. We’ve been expecting something along these lines since April, when Toyota teased a new variant of the hatch under heavy camouflage.

From the leaked pics, we can make out that the GRMN will have a carbon fibre bonnet and a more aggressive aerodynamic package, including a larger rear wing that lines up with that seen on Toyota’s earlier teaser. Oh, and gold wheels, absolutely delightfully.

Those are wrapped in what looks an awful lot like a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres, no surprise given the track focus, with that backed up by the GRMN using the Morizo’s two-seat configuration.

Inside, a new set of heavily red-trimmed bucket seats is present, as is an Alcantara-trimmed gear stick, confirming the GRMN will be available as a manual. It’s unclear at this point if an eight-speed auto would be offered optionally, though.

Finally, the biggest giveaway comes from the GRMN badging just ahead of that shifter, denoting this Corolla as a Gazoo Racing tuned by Meister of Nürburgring model. It seems 500 will be made, based on the numbered plaque, and it’d be the first of its kind to head to North America.

No indication yet on tweaks to the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but Toyota earlier confirmed more torque would be coming to the Corolla. Could peak power be increased from 300bhp? We’ll see.

We expect an official GRMN reveal to happen in the coming weeks, and hopefully, along with confirmation that the GR Corolla and the GRMN will come to the UK now that the hatch is being built here.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

