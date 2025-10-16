iRacing Arcade Will Launch On 2 December

Cutesy racer is a little over a month away from a full PC launch, with a console release slated for Spring 2026
iRacing Arcade in-game screenshot
iRacing Arcade in-game screenshot

Managed to sink any time into the iRacing Arcade demo this week? We’ll presume you’re rather excited for the full title if you have. Good news, then, as we now have a release date.

The cutesy racer will be arriving on PC on 2 December, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series releases to follow in Spring 2026.

That confirmation comes with a new trailer for the game, confirming a whole heap of new tracks for the game. In the trailer, we see plenty of Miami International Autodrome, the track used for the Miami GP, along with MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

On top of that, it also confirms so many more circuits (albeit without showing gameplay footage) that we’re going to have to neatly bullet point them below for the sake of your and our sanity.

  • Barber Motorsport Park
  • Bahrain International Circuit
  • Kyalami
  • Knockhill
  • Circuit Paul Ricard
  • Sachsenring

Those follow the previously-confirmed Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Lime Rock Park, Imola and Tsukuba Circuit.  As for cars, a fictional F1-style car takes centre stage in the trailer, while another new reveal comes in the form of an unbranded TCR car.

This trailer also gives us our first look at a city builder-like factory complex system. Speaking with our friends at Traxion.gg, iRacing executive vice president and executive producer, has previously described it as “iRacing meets Mario Kart meets SimCity”.

iRacing Arcade is being developed by Original Fire Games, which has previously been the masterminds behind Circuit Superstars and Karting Superstars. The influence of those titles on the new game is clear to see, albeit it looks set to offer a vastly deeper experience in comparison.

It’s the next title in iRacing’s bid to diversify its presence in the racing game market. Along with the self-titled competitive platform and dirt racing-focused World of Outlaws, the officially licensed NASCAR 25 has just been released (stay tuned for our full review next week), with an IndyCar game also in the works.

