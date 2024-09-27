Here’s How Much EA Sport WRC’s 24 Expansion Will Cost

Rally Poland and Latvia will join the list of locations, with the Rally2 Toyota GR Yaris making its debut
Here’s How Much EA Sport WRC’s 24 Expansion Will Cost

We were delighted when EA Sports confirmed that instead of releasing a full-priced rehash of WRC for 2024, it was instead releasing an expansion for the existing game. That’s finally been revealed, and it’s coming on 8 October for £17.99.

That’ll net you the 24 expansion on its own, but you can opt to buy it as a £24.99 bundle which also includes two upcoming expansions, ‘La Maestros’ and ‘Hard Chargers’. Content for those packs, set to arrive this winter and next spring respectively, has yet to be revealed but each will cost £9 as a standalone purchase.

EA Sports WRC Rally Latvia
EA Sports WRC Rally Latvia

If you’re yet to pick up EA Sports WRC, you can also buy a package that includes all of the upcoming DLC on top of the base game for £44.99.

Two new locations will be added to the games’ lineup to reflect the real 2024 WRC calendar. Rally Latvia is a new event to the championship, and 12 stages across a mix of gravel and tarmac will be playable in the game. Rally Poland joins too, having made a return to WRC after a five-year hiatus from the series. This is a predominantly gravel rally and like Latvia, has 12 playable stages.

With no major rule changes, the 2024 Rally1 Hybrid cars pretty much reflect those already available in the game – albeit now with up-to-date liveries available and minor aerodynamics changes.

There’s a debut for the Rally2 Toyota GR Yaris though, adding to a pretty substantial list of models to make it seven available in the second-tier category. Below that, the updated Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo will join the fray.

52 new liveries will be added to the game in all, bringing a fresh look to some of last year’s cars and reflecting this year’s championship. 

