Gran Turismo 7 To Get 5 New Cars This Week

With Tokyo Xtreme Racer launching in full this week, we’d mentally zoned out from pretty much everything else in our game libraries. However, our long-time favourite racing series may just have caught our attention once more, with another Gran Turismo 7 update arriving on Thursday.

We’ll have to wait until later in the week to find out exact content, but we do know five cars will be arriving courtesy of the usual silhouette teaser posted on not-Twitter by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. As usual, that means we’ll be playing the guessing game until official confirmation, but this month’s seems a fairly easy one to decipher.

Starting with the most obvious of the lot, it looks as though the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo revealed a few weeks ago will be coming to the game. Yes, a Corsa – albeit one with a dual-motor electric setup producing 789bhp. It’s said to hit 199mph, and will crack 0-62mph in two seconds flat. Should make light work of the Sunday Cup, then.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, front

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

At the very front of Yamaucho-san’s teaser is seemingly another form of ND Mazda MX-5. Yes, that’ll make it four versions of the ND, without a single NB or NC available, but this one appears to be the pretty tantalising Spirit Racing 12R. This JDM-only variant is limited to 200 examples, with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine bumped up to 197bhp (from 181bhp) courtesy of a new crankshaft, cylinder head and exhaust manifold.

Mazda Roadster 12R

Behind that appears to be the Hyundai Elantra N. It’s one of the few petrol-powered Hyundai N cars remaining on sale around the world (and not for us in Europe), utilising the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder we became accustomed to in the i30 N, good for 276bhp.

Furthest back of all the cars is pretty unmistakably the silhouette of an FJ Toyota Land Cruiser. Given it was in production for two decades, we’re not going to sit here and predict which version yet – just that we know it’ll be pretty cool regardless.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Rounding out the new additions looks to be a Toyota RAV4, continuing the recent trend of run-of-the-mill family SUVs arriving in GT7. Never change, Kaz.

Nothing else has been confirmed for the next GT7 update at this stage, though we’d be surprised to see the addition of any new tracks to the game, with Polyphony Digital presumably hard at work on Gran Turismo 8. Stay tuned.