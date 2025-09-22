Gran Turismo 7 To Get 5 New Cars This Week

Another GT7 update is due on Thursday, bringing five more cars to the game. Want to take a guess at what’s coming?
Gran Turismo 7 To Get 5 New Cars This Week

With Tokyo Xtreme Racer launching in full this week, we’d mentally zoned out from pretty much everything else in our game libraries. However, our long-time favourite racing series may just have caught our attention once more, with another Gran Turismo 7 update arriving on Thursday.

We’ll have to wait until later in the week to find out exact content, but we do know five cars will be arriving courtesy of the usual silhouette teaser posted on not-Twitter by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi.  As usual, that means we’ll be playing the guessing game until official confirmation, but this month’s seems a fairly easy one to decipher.

Starting with the most obvious of the lot, it looks as though the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo revealed a few weeks ago will be coming to the game. Yes, a Corsa – albeit one with a dual-motor electric setup producing 789bhp. It’s said to hit 199mph, and will crack 0-62mph in two seconds flat. Should make light work of the Sunday Cup, then. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, front
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, front

At the very front of Yamaucho-san’s teaser is seemingly another form of ND Mazda MX-5. Yes, that’ll make it four versions of the ND, without a single NB or NC available, but this one appears to be the pretty tantalising Spirit Racing 12R. This JDM-only variant is limited to 200 examples, with its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine bumped up to 197bhp (from 181bhp) courtesy of a new crankshaft, cylinder head and exhaust manifold. 

Mazda Roadster 12R
Mazda Roadster 12R

Behind that appears to be the Hyundai Elantra N. It’s one of the few petrol-powered Hyundai N cars remaining on sale around the world (and not for us in Europe), utilising the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder we became accustomed to in the i30 N, good for 276bhp. 

Gran Turismo 7 To Get 5 New Cars This Week

Furthest back of all the cars is pretty unmistakably the silhouette of an FJ Toyota Land Cruiser. Given it was in production for two decades, we’re not going to sit here and predict which version yet – just that we know it’ll be pretty cool regardless.

Gran Turismo 7 To Get 5 New Cars This Week

Rounding out the new additions looks to be a Toyota RAV4, continuing the recent trend of run-of-the-mill family SUVs arriving in GT7. Never change, Kaz.

Nothing else has been confirmed for the next GT7 update at this stage, though we’d be surprised to see the addition of any new tracks to the game, with Polyphony Digital presumably hard at work on Gran Turismo 8. Stay tuned.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Everything We Know So Far About The Lexus LFR, The Upcoming LFA Successor
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
News
Lexus LFR ’Ring Footage Seemingly Confirms Hybrid Powertrain
Lexus LFR prototype - rear
News
Viral Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois Has K20-Swapped His Honda Jazz
Francis Bourgeois with K20-swapped Honda Jazz
News
Yangwang U9 Xtreme Goes 308mph To Become World’s Fastest Production Car
Yangwang U9 Extreme - front
News
The Next Porsche 718 Will Get Petrol Engines After All
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
News
The Next BMW X5 Will Come With All Of The Powertrains
BMW iX5 Hydrogen prototype - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front