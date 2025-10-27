The Ferrari F76 Doesn’t Exist, But Some People Still Bought One

Ferrari has built some of the most spectacular to drive, gorgeous to behold cars of all time, and we’re supremely jealous of anyone who gets the opportunity to own one themselves and drive it whenever they want.

But what if you want to own a Ferrari that you can’t drive, because it doesn’t really exist? We’re slightly bemused to announce that some people now do – this is the Ferrari F76, and it’s ‘the first car created exclusively for the digital world in the form of an NFT’.

Ferrari F76 - rear

Now, we can’t claim to begin to understand non-fungible tokens, and we were sort of under the impression that this particularly baffling bubble had burst. Apparently not, though. The F76 has been designed exclusively for members of Ferrari’s Hyperclub, an elite members-only club of some of its wealthiest clients established to support the manufacturer’s Le Mans Hypercar programme.

As part of their support, members can buy… some digital renderings. And because the F76 doesn’t actually exist, Ferrari’s been able to say lots of attention-grabbing things about it. For instance, its design language ‘is expressed in the contrast between the taut, technical lines of the wings and the sculptural body, with an aesthetic further enhanced by mathematical optimisation managed by generative algorithms.’ Glad we cleared that up.

Ferrari F76 - front

The whole car has a double-fuselage concept, with separate driver and passenger sections that allow for more space to be opened up underneath for ground effect. While we don’t have any pictures of the imaginary interior, it’s supposedly been set up with drive-by-wire tech, ‘allowing both occupants to experience and share sensations in real time’.

Now, of course, this silver F76 you see in these pics isn’t the F76 that any Hyperclub members shelled out a presumably large amount of money to receive a piece of digital code for. If it were, that would be stealing. We think. No, everyone who ‘owns’ an F76 was allowed to personalise it from a series of exclusive design options released over a three year period, presumably starting when NFTs were still a thing people cared about.

Ferrari F76 - rear

Right, that’s enough. We’re evidently too poor and not tech-savvy enough to understand the point of this thing. We’re off to browse used manual 360 Modenas, which, last time we checked, are very much fungible. Whatever that means.

