The Ferrari F76 Doesn’t Exist, But Some People Still Bought One

The inevitable NFT car has arrived, and it’s making our heads hurt
Ferrari F76 - front
Ferrari F76 - front

Ferrari has built some of the most spectacular to drive, gorgeous to behold cars of all time, and we’re supremely jealous of anyone who gets the opportunity to own one themselves and drive it whenever they want.

But what if you want to own a Ferrari that you can’t drive, because it doesn’t really exist? We’re slightly bemused to announce that some people now do – this is the Ferrari F76, and it’s ‘the first car created exclusively for the digital world in the form of an NFT’.

Ferrari F76 - rear
Ferrari F76 - rear

Now, we can’t claim to begin to understand non-fungible tokens, and we were sort of under the impression that this particularly baffling bubble had burst. Apparently not, though. The F76 has been designed exclusively for members of Ferrari’s Hyperclub, an elite members-only club of some of its wealthiest clients established to support the manufacturer’s Le Mans Hypercar programme.

As part of their support, members can buy… some digital renderings. And because the F76 doesn’t actually exist, Ferrari’s been able to say lots of attention-grabbing things about it. For instance, its design language ‘is expressed in the contrast between the taut, technical lines of the wings and the sculptural body, with an aesthetic further enhanced by mathematical optimisation managed by generative algorithms.’ Glad we cleared that up.

Ferrari F76 - front
Ferrari F76 - front

The whole car has a double-fuselage concept, with separate driver and passenger sections that allow for more space to be opened up underneath for ground effect. While we don’t have any pictures of the imaginary interior, it’s supposedly been set up with drive-by-wire tech, ‘allowing both occupants to experience and share sensations in real time’.

Now, of course, this silver F76 you see in these pics isn’t the F76 that any Hyperclub members shelled out a presumably large amount of money to receive a piece of digital code for. If it were, that would be stealing. We think. No, everyone who ‘owns’ an F76 was allowed to personalise it from a series of exclusive design options released over a three year period, presumably starting when NFTs were still a thing people cared about.

Ferrari F76 - rear
Ferrari F76 - rear

Right, that’s enough. We’re evidently too poor and not tech-savvy enough to understand the point of this thing. We’re off to browse used manual 360 Modenas, which, last time we checked, are very much fungible. Whatever that means.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
The Original Honda NSX Is Getting A Pininfarina-Styled Revival
JAS Motorsport NSX teaser - rear
News
Classic Toyota Land Cruiser Gets 389bhp Twin-Turbo V6 For SEMA
Toyota Turbo Trail Cruiser - front
News
Novitec’s Ferrari 12Cilindri Upgrades Bring More Carbon, More Noise
Novitec Ferrari 12Cilindri - front
News
Hot Kia EV4 GT Previewed In Prototype Form
Kia EV4 GT prototype - front
News
Toyota Camry GT-S Concept Is Lots Of Show, Not Much Go
Toyota Camry GT-S Concept - front
News
The Ferrari F76 Doesn’t Exist, But Some People Still Bought One
Ferrari F76 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving
Reviews
Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: The 10,000rpm V8 Future Is Bright
Lamborghini Temerario, front
Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving