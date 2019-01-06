Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Think you know all there is to know about Michael Schumacher's career? Then test yourself on some of the more obscure moments with this quiz
Think you're a mega fan of all things German? Prove it by taking our quiz!
Knowing an entire track layout is one thing, but can you name a circuit when shown just a selection of corners?
You might be able to talk the talk about torque, but prove you know your stuff by taking our quiz!
The geekiest among you should be able to tell what these engines are just from a bunch of pictures!
To mark the arrival of the new 'G20' 3-series, we've put together this 3er-themed quiz!
Extremely minor updates are all the rage these days, so can you tell which of these cars are facelifted?
We have some cropped in images of a few different Lambos, but do you know what they all are? Take this quiz, and post your results in the comments!
Think you know your hill descent control, climate control and cruise control? Prove it with our car warning lights quiz!
Reckon you're a bit of a Ferrari geek? Take our quiz to test your knowledge!
Thanks to a little Photoshop tweaking, on each of these cars there's a detail that shouldn't be there. Can you spot them all?
Are you a whizz with compression ratios, CO2 figures and firing orders? Prove it on our Ultimate Car Numbers quiz!
We've taken some of the most exciting cars of the last 12 months - plus a few old favourites - and removed certain details. Can you tell what we've changed?
Do you know your R199s from your R230s? Can you rattle off obscure Mercedes engine codes? Test your knowledge on our quiz!