You Can Buy This One-Off Tesla Model S 'Shooting Brake' (If You Have £200k Spare)

The unique Niels van Roij-designed 'Model SB' is up for sale, but the price of taking the keys is sky-high...

Remember the Dutch-built Tesla Model S ‘Shooting Brake’ that was all over the Internet a couple of years ago? There were grand plans for a run of 20 examples, but that never happened, with RemetzCar - the coachbuilder due to build them - going out of business in July 2018.

The original - commissioned by collector Floris de Raadt - was finished, however. And despite owning something which has turned out to be unique, Mr de Raadt already wants shot of it.

The Niels van Roij-designed car is up for sale via JB Classic Cars, and as you’d expect for something which took an estimated 500 - 600 hours of work to complete, it isn’t cheap. At €224,521.55 it works out just under £200,000 - supercar money. At the very least, it’s a little less pricey for customers outside of the EU, who won’t have to pay VAT - for them, it’s €185,555.

For that, you’re getting a whole new tailgate including a ‘hidden’ rear windscreen wiper, and flashy chrome strips that run all the way from the A to C-pillars. It’s finished in a unique shade of metallic green with a hint of gold, and there’s a panoramic roof fitted to let more light into the cabin.

The ‘Model SB’ is based on a rear-wheel drive P85, meaning you won’t have ultimate Tesla power bragging rights. But with over 400bhp available from the single-motor powertrain, it won’t exactly be slow either.

Although it is technically a one-off, it isn’t the only Tesla wagon to have been created. A Norfolk-based firm called Qwest made its own Model S estate, at the behest of an owner who wanted his dog to come along for the ride. There have also been a few Model S hearses - including one offered by RemetzCar - for anyone wanting a zero-emissions final journey.

